The Owls' hopes of qualification from the group stages are slender following a 3-2 home reverse to the Brewers, who raced into an early 2-0 lead before the hosts replied courtesy of Mallik Wilks's first goal for the club and a strike from Callum Paterson.

But the visitors added a third in the second half.

Wilks was one of the Owls better players, but the likes of Jack Hunt, Jaden Brown, Will Vaulks and Tyreeq Bakinson struggled to take opportunities to stake a claim, while it was a tough night for others such as Dom Iorfa and Lee Gregory.

Moore said: "You’re looking for the players to present you with a headache for the games to come - looking at the result, not many of them can hold their hands up and say, ‘Yeah, I’ve given him a headache’.

"The only thing I can say to them, which I’ve said in the changing room, is that they’ve got match minutes under their belt. That’s the most encouraging thing that I can say. You can do all the training you like, but it’s the match minutes that are needed. We got that.

"We’re disappointed with the result, and in terms of getting the right application and giving me a real problem in weeks to come, it was very disappointing.

"I’ve told them that the best thing that they can do now is get back into training and get ready to go again.

"It was about winning the game and getting sufficient minutes into the legs of players that needed it. On the showing, you can clearly see why one or two needed it. One or two of them weren't up to speed.”

Moore said that Michael Smith and Josh Windass weren't risked due to knocks, but will be fine for the weekend home game with Wycombe.

He added: "Both of them had little knocks and we didn't take the risk with them. We expect them both to be fine for the weekend.