Darren Moore on 'words' being said after Sheffield Wednesday's poor derby performance against Barnsley FC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday, who thrashed Forest Green 5-0 seven days earlier, had a collective off-day on a day when a home victory and results elsewhere could have seen them go top of League One.

But all the answers and quality came from Barnsley, with Devante Cole crowning an impressive performance by putting the Reds in front in the first half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The similarly excellent Luke Thomas hit the bar on the resumption with high-energy Barnsley finally doubling their lead through a header from James Norwood, who netted with his first touch after coming on as a substitute.

Darren Moore. Picture: PA

Alex Mighten, Mallik Wilks and Michael Smith entered the fray in the second half, but the day belonged to Barnsley, who produced a dominant display to secure their first away league victory since late February against more Yorkshire hosts in Hull City.

Moore said: "Sometimes you analyse a game and there's shouting if it needs to be done. Sometimes it is analysing the game.

"Sometimes after the game, the emotions can be very raw. What I like to do is analyse the game and review it on Monday. If you give messages now, they can go in one ear and out the other.

"But there were a few words said after it.

"We have to analyse it. We weren't good enough. We have to get back to work on Monday and readdress the issues that we had today to make sure they don't keep happening.

"There were too many stray passes. We pride ourselves with the work we do with the ball.

"We couldn't get going for whatever reason. We had an up and down week mentally with distractions. I'm just glad we can get back to work.

"We scored 10 goals last week and didn't concede a goal.

"Today, it was like we stood still. Barnsley made it very difficult for us. We were slow with our build up play.