Darren Moore pleased Sheffield Wednesday do not panic after coming from behind to beat Doncaster Rovers

It was the first time in six years the Owls had won a league match away from home after conceding the opening goal. As well as his team's mentality, Moore's substitutions were important too, with Callum Paterson equalising Dan Gardner's penalty and Lewis Gibson creating the goal for Saido Berahino to put his side in front. All three came off the bench.

Wednesday had been the better team throughout the first half without having any cutting edge to their play.

PLEASED: Darren Moore was delighted with a Sheffield Wednesday that ended their six-year hoodoo

"There was no real panic from the boys at half-time," said Moore. "We kept creating chances.

"For us to come back and get a win for the first time away from home in six years shows the mentality of the club.

"Performances have been good and we want to get better with them.

"The boys are in good place physically and mentally."

Moore brought Paterson and Berahino on for the ineffective Florian Kamberi and Sylla Sow at the interval.

"It was not running for us in the first half," admitted Moore. "I thought we would get balls into Pato and Berahino.

"I was pleased with Pato's bravery to get us back into the game (winning his initial header, then putting the rebound in after it was blocked) and it was a clean finish by Saido for the second goal.

"I am pleased for Baz that he gets the goal.

"I was pleased with how we controlled the game."

Moore received plenty of abuse from the home fans, having left Rovers to join Wednesday last March. But he was gracious in his comments about the supporters at full-time.

"I feel for the Rovers fans because they're only going off what they read in the paper when we departed the football club," he said. "I don't blame for the reception, I wish them all the best and I wish the club well.

"I really sincerely hope the club continue in this vein because it's not over and Gaz (McSheffrey, the manager) has found the right formula for them.

"My message to them is take your eyes off the others and just focus on your own, get behind Gaz and Frank (Sinclair, his assistant) and support the team because they need your support now.