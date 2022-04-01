Darren Moore provides updates on Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass, Saido Berahino, Olamide Shodipo and Lewis Gibson

Josh Windass.

Windass suffered an injury setback last week with a recurrence of a hamstring injury with the former Rangers player 'absolutely' gutted at the latest development in an injury-hit campaign, according to his manager.

Moore, whose promotion-chasing League One side welcome AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, said: "What we have decided to do is go week to week. He has completed the first week and done well.

"But it is too early yet and we will do it in weekly blocks with him in terms of where he is at. It is making sure we are not pushing him on too soon.

"We will assess him in the early part of next week and then look at the next block. We won't try and run too far ahead of ourselves.

"But he is fine and it seems to be working. Long may that continue.

"I am confident that he still will play a part in the season."

Saido Berahino, on duty in the international break with Burundi, is back in the fray tomorrow with Olamide Shodipo also making a welcome return to the squad.

Moore added: "Saido has come back fine. He completed the ninety minutes (with Burundi) and has come back into the training and is looking fine and well.

"To have Saido back is a real boost and he has had ninety minutes of game time, so that's more minutes into him, which is great for us.

"He will be part of the squad and I have named him in the squad for tomorrow. He has progressed really well.

"With Josh having a little setback, it is good to have Midy (Shodipo) in and around it, especially on the left-hand side. It is great to have him back and he has trained well this week."

Lewis Gibson is back training with the first-tram group, but is not expected to be available for selection for at least 'a few weeks' yet, according to Moore.

The Owls chief continued: "Lewis Gibson is back now in with us on the pitch going through exercises. We are making sure his programme is about progressing on the pitch.

"It is about progressing him over these next few weeks and hopefully if everything goes well, then he can join back up with the team.