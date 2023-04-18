Darren Moore shares Sheffield Wednesday responsibility around as he 'sieves' through collapse in form

Darren Moore has refused to blame his Sheffield Wednesday players for the implosion which threatens their season.

Not very long ago at all, the Owls were favourites to win League One.

Now they travel to Bristol Rovers on the back of one win in eight matches, knowing Barnsley could leapfrog them into fourth by winning their game in hand.

Moore says he will "sieve through" recent performances to try to work out what has gone wrong but refuses to throw anyone under the metaphorical bus.

RESPONSIBILITY: Darren Moore is refusing to blame any Sheffield Wednesday players for the collapse in the team's form

“It's about facing these difficult times and doing it together, staying together and keeping ploughing on," he said. "We have to keep focused."

The picture could change again on Tuesday with Ipswich Town, a point ahead, at Port Vale, and Plymouth Argyle, two in front, at Shrewsbury Town. Barnsley travel to Lincoln City.

Adding an extra layer, Vale sacked Darrell Clarke as manager on Monday, replacing him with Rotherham-born former Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers and Halifax Town defender Andy Crosby, who was assistant manager to Nigel Adkins at Sheffield United and Hull City.

But the Owls cannot worry about others because without sorting out their own form it will be irrelevant.

“It's up to myself as a manager to try to sieve through and look through the fabric of why it has happened in terms of the performances and where we've been in recent weeks," said Moore. "The team has certainly shown their capability and the consistency that was a better version of themselves.

“But we share in the wins and we have to share the responsibility in the losses.”

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton was quick to put the boot in.

“(Josh) Windass is a huge part of their arsenal,” he said of the injured forward. “They’ve got a lot of talent but when you’ve got his running ability he can create a bit more space for your (Michael) Smiths, your Barry Bannans.

“They're starting to get into that ‘squeaky bum’ arena which can be a real hindrance for people that aren’t used to that habitually.”

Last six games: Bristol Rovers DWWLLW; Sheffield Wednesday LWDDDL

Referee: R Lewis (Shropshire)