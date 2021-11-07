Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

Both sides had their moments in front of a crowd of 7,261 and went close in a hectic finale which failed to deliver a cherished breakthrough.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell made a splendid reaction save to thwart Argyle sub Jordon Garrick, with Lewis Wing hacking the loose ball clear off the line, while the Owls midfielder also blasted a good opportunity over in stoppage-time.

Wednesday had other opportunities on a day when they produced 17 goal attempts, but tellingly just four were on target.

Argyle also survived a late penalty shout when Olamide Shodipo went down under pressure from Dan Scarr.

Moore said: "In the first half, it was slow from both teams. But we took the game more to them in the second half and on the balance of the play, we had the better chances.

"We had two or three chances where we could have done better and if there was one critique, it was in the final third where we chose that wrong pass and did not get the right touch on the ball.

"While I am happy at the clean sheet and not losing the game and getting that mentality, we could have been more clinical.

"With us being the home team, it was up to us to take the intiaitive to them, but in the final third, it just petered out and now we have another fixture to put in.