Darren Moore warns Sheffield Wednesday players Southampton's high-tempo football will leave little margin for error

Regardless of the side caretaker-coach Ruben Selles sends out – and a weak B-team line-up on Monday suggests Moore is right – the Owls manager has warned his players their margin for error is minimal on Wednesday.

Top-flight teams traditionally use the early stages to rotate their squads but Moore is preparing for a strong XI and a totally different level and tempo of football.

"I would imagine with them being at home they'll want to pick a relatively strong side, a bit like us against Morecambe in the FA Cup," he argued. "You want to get the job done in front of your own fans."

Come what may who makes it into Thursday’s draw will be decided at St Mary’s, on penalties if 90 minutes do not separate the teams.

Having managed West Bromwich Albion in the top flight, Moore knows what his team is up against.

"We've got to make sure we're detailed," he warned. "They'll play in areas we've not been used to at this level and we've got to be spot on.

"They've got wonderfully technical international players who in a split second can hurt you.

WARNING: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

"As you go up through the levels, one thing I've learned is in League One you might have two or three dangerous players, Championship you might have four or five, Premier League you've got eight or nine so they can come from all angles.

"They're an excellent team, we know that, with some exceptional players but we've earned the right to play against them.

"We'll prepare as best as we possibly can and hopefully be the very best version of ourselves because we know we'll have to be going into Premier League opposition's back yard.

"The speed and tempo will be completely different to what we've been used to in League One, as will the level of players and quality.