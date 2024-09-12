Defensive issues for Sheffield Wednesday - with Danny Rohl revealing 'question marks' about key players ahead of QPR game
Centre-half Di’Shon Bernard has been away on international duty with Jamaica and decisions will have to be made on the involvement of both him and forward Jamal Lowe, with the pair having featured for their country against Honduras in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, Rohl has revealed that defensive duo Dominic Iorfa and Michael Ihiekwe also have issues that they are contending with, heading into the appointment with the R’s, who drew 2-2 across the city at Bramall Lane last month.
Rohl, whose side have been resoundingly beaten in their past three league fixtures, against Millwall, Leeds United and Sunderland respectively after a headline start to the campaign against Plymouth Argyle, said: “We have some question marks.
"I think it was a tough week in this direction. We have a question mark with Dominic Iorfa and we have a question mark with Iky and a question mark with Di’Shon.
"Then you can count how many centre-backs there are. But we try and we are positive.
"This is sometimes what happens in football. If everybody is available, you have a lot of players and if you have question marks, then you have to find different ways and we will find (them).
"I am more and more positive today. The key is our team performance and not individuals.”
Rohl has allayed feats regarding Yan Valery after he withdrew from international duty with Tunisia due to a calf issue.
He said: "He had a small calf issue. But we brought him back, he had treatment, and he was back on the grass on Tuesday. There are no doubts, no question marks, and this is a good thing.”
