Dejphon Chansiri settles Sheffield Wednesday's £2m tax bill and says transfer embargo will be lifted

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri says the club’s transfer embargo will be lifted after pumping £2m into the troubled Championship club.

On Monday, in an interview with the Sheffield Star, Chansiri had called on fans to raise £2m in order to save the club from falling into a multi-window transfer embargo and admitted players and staff may not get paid due to “cash-flow issues”.

But on Wednesday the Thai businessman confirmed all players and staff had been paid their salaries in full and that an outstanding HMRC tax debt had also been settled to avoid the club being placed under an extended transfer embargo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an incredible 48 hours, even for a rollercoaster football club like Wednesday who seem to lurch from one crisis to another – parting company with promotion-winning coach Darren Moore after the joy of Wembley’s play-off final, then sacking his successor Xisco Munoz and failing to win their first 13 games back in the Championship, all in the space of five months.

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri says he has settled Sheffield Wednesday's outstanding tax bill (Picture: Steve Ellis)

There was a glimmer of hope the Hillsborough madness had simmered when new head coach Danny Rohl masterminded Wednesday’s first league win at the 14th attempt – Sunday’s impressive 2-0 success against Rotherham United – only for Chansiri’s financial hand grenade to shatter the mood of optimism.

Now attention can turn to Saturday’s trip to Bristol City as German boss Rohl looks to navigate the Owls away from the bottom of the Championship.

Chansiri said: “I can confirm that all our players and staff have been paid their salaries in full. I can also confirm that the outstanding HMRC amount has been satisfied and the EFL embargo will be lifted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Regarding my interview, I agreed to do this because I was asked and I wish to be as transparent as possible. I was asked questions and provided the answers at that time. The business world moves very quickly which I stressed.

“I received funds due to me which allowed me to transfer funds to the club. Money owed to me was late and this had the potential to impact on the club.

“I explained there is a big difference between cashflow and cash in the bank. Money is moved around in business on a daily basis and the current financial climate is impacting on cashflow for businesses all around the world. Thankfully, as far as we are concerned, the issue is now resolved.

“Which brings me to the situation of fans donating money to save your club. When I was asked what would happen if money owed to me was not paid in time, I said if 20,000 fans paid £100 each it would resolve the issue. I was making the situation totally clear if I did not have the available funds but ultimately it did not come to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In business, what happens today can be very different tomorrow and right now this is finished. As I said in the interview, there are no ‘games’ here, this was a serious situation. I understand that some things are hard to hear, and believe me, some things are hard to say.