Dennis Adeniran puts 'professional' Sheffield Wednesday back on top of League One to relief of Darren Moore

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised his side’s professionalism after they ended their poor recent run with a 3-0 victory at home to Accrington.

Dennis Adeniran scored twice for the Owls, who sit one point clear at the top of the League One table, with Liam Palmer also on target.

Moore said: “I thought it was a straightforward, professional performance. We started the game really bright, on the front foot and took the game to Accrington.

“Once we got the goal, it settled everybody down and I thought it was a comprehensive win in the end.

Dennis Adeniran celebrates his first half goal with Mallik Wilks as Sheffield Wednesday went back on top of League One with a 3-0 win over Accrington (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“The thing that I was pleased with was the boys managing the expectation today to go and win the game because it was not a given.

“Once we got the first goal to settle us down, we didn’t really allow Accrington any real momentum in the game. That was pleasing from my point of view in the technical area.

“Accrington jumped on us and were pressing us, so we just went over the top and straight to the front.

“There’s a lot of football to be played. Focusing on us, today was about putting in a strong performance and getting the three points.

“A 3-0 win and getting a clean sheet was the main thing for us. We re-group in the week and get ready for another tough game at the weekend.”

The result boosts Wednesday’s automatic promotion hopes after ending a run of six games without a win.

After Will Vaulks had an early effort comfortably saved by keeper Lukas Jensen, the home side took an 11th-minute lead when a cross was headed out to Adeniran, who found the net with a volley from around 12 yards out.

Wednesday’s Reece James put a glancing header wide before skipper Sean McConville went close for the visitors with a free-kick which clipped the top of the bar.

Adeniran added his and Wednesday’s second goal of the afternoon a minute after the re-start, firing into the net from close range after Callum Paterson’s header was blocked following a Barry Bannan corner.

After Lee Gregory headed wide and Tyreeq Bakinson had a shot saved by Jensen, Palmer (72) rounded off the scoring with a fine finish following a great through ball from Bannan.

Sheff Wed: Dawson, Palmer, Flint, Famewo, Adeniran, Vaulks, James (Bakinson 44), Johnson, Bannan (Shipston 86), Gregory, Wilks (Paterson 46). Subs Not Used: Brown, Iorfa, Smith, Stockdale.

Accrington Stanley: Jensen, Clark, Rodgers (Nottingham 28), Tharme, Sangare, Coyle, Hamilton (Rosarie Longelo 72), Butler-Oyedeji (Adedoyin 55), McConville, Whalley (Leigh 55), Pressley (Lowe 72). Subs Not Used: Nolan, Savin.