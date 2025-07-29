'Difficult moments': Danny Rohl on his Sheffield Wednesday exit - to end one saga at troubled Championship club

DANNY ROHL has finally left Sheffield Wednesday, bringing an end to a long-running saga surrounding his future.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His departure, by mutual consent, was announced on the club website on Tuesday morning.

A statement read: “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm the departure of manager Danny Röhl by mutual consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The German coach joined the Owls in October 2023 and oversaw a successful survival mission to maintain our Championship status in his maiden season at Hillsborough.

Danny Rohl.

"Wednesday then consolidated the following term, with Röhl steering the club to a mid-table finish in the second tier.

"Sascha Lense, Chris Powell, Neil Thompson and Sal Bibbo have also departed S6.

"Sheffield Wednesday would like to thank Danny and his backroom team for their services and wish them well for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German was widely expected to move on earlier this summer - having seemingly said his goodbyes at the end of last season, the precursor to a welter of speculation over his future and next destination.

Rohl's future has finally been resolved. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images.

But in a surprise development, Rohl - under contract until 2027 - declared himself ready to belatedly return to the club in mid-July to lead preparations for for the new season and reported back for duty at the club’s Middlewood Road training base, amidst a chaotic summer at the crisis-ridden club. Under-21s manager Andy Holdsworth initially led preparations in Rohl's absence at the start of pre-season before first-team assistant Henrik Pedersen took over, while discussions to end Rohl's stint at S6 continued.

The expectation had been that Pedersen would step up permanently, with several players said to have expressed concern at Rohl's return after a summer of upheaval.

Commenting on his departure in a statement on social media, Rohl, 36, said: “A very special time is coming in an end and I am incredibly grateful for the experience we have shared over 21 unforgettable months together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thank our chairman for his faith and giving me the opportunity to take my first steps as a manager, I thank my players for such a successful collaboration, your tireless commitment and for being great humans.

"I am proud of all your personal resilience and efforts. Thanks to my staff, I am finding it difficult of finding the right words today. You were always there for me and the players too.

"You worked with so much passion, day after day, week after week. I am very proud to have had each of you with me over the last 21 months. From the first team evening to the last day, I could not have asked for better people to be alongside. I also want to highlight my gratitude specifically to my coaches Sasha Lense, Sal Bibbo, Chris Powell, Neil Thompson and Henrik Pedersen for the fantastic bond we created, it was a pleasure to experience this with all of you.

"Finally, I want to say thanks to the passionate supporters of this great football club. I will never forget all the amazing memories that we enjoyed together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You make this club such a special place to be part of with the passion that you showed throughout and I will miss you all so much. This summer has been difficult and in the end, the club and I, came to a mutual decision to part ways.

"I understand the different thoughts and reactions to everything that has been going on during these past few months.