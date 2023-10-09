All Sections
Di'Shon Bernard and Neil Thompson agree: next Sheffield Wednesday manager will inherit upwardly mobile squad

Eleven games into the new Championship season, Sheffield Wednesday are its only winless team, bottom of the pile with just three points.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

But defender Di'Shon Bernard and caretaker manager Neil Thompson are convinced the tools are there for the Owls to pull away from the relegation zone if they can just chose the right manager.

Danny Rohl, who missed out to Xisco Munoz in the summer selection process is favourite to replace the Spaniard, sacked after that dismal start. The 34-year-old who has worked in the backrooms at RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and Germany has no managerial experience but will inherit a talented squad if he lands the job, according to centre-back Bernard.

"We've got good players and some good players out injured so there's a lot more for us to give and in the coming weeks we're going to prove that," said the Manchester United youth product. "There have been individual errors that have cost us so it's just a case of everyone making sure we're at it all the time.

"You can't switch off because we're in the Championship with a lot of good players and with one mistake it's a goal.

"We know where we're at and every game's important so we go into each one like it's our last trying to get the win.

"Honestly we know it's been tough for the fans and at times it's not pretty to watch. For any fan if you lose it's not the best but we're working every day to give them a good watch."

Thompson thinks making full use of home advantage is important.

"There's some good players at the club without a shadow of doubts it's just getting confidence and you get that through performance and results," argued Thompson, who oversaw Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town.

"This place was rocking (when Peterborough United were defeated in May's League One play-off semi-final second leg) and if you get it going, it's like a juggernaut. It was that night. We took it to Wembley.

"Obviously confidence is not high because of results, that's human nature, but we've got to try and get that back into them."

With the Championship on hold for internationals, the Owls’ next game is at Watford on October 21.

