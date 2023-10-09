The coach being heavily linked with the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job is not a man many Owls fans may be familiar with.

Danny Rohl has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday. Image: INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

German coach Danny Rohl has never been a senior manager and at 34, is less than a year older than Owls captain Barry Bannan.

As per The Star, Wednesday are believed to have opened talks with Rohl about taking the reins in S6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vacancy was opened up when Wednesday axed Xisco Munoz, who failed to lead the club to a single Championship win during his tenure.

So, who is the young coach being linked with the role?

Here is everything we know about Danny Rohl.

Playing career

Rohl played lower-league football in his native Germany but was plagued by injuries, prompting an early move into coaching. He counts FSV Zwickau and FC Sachsen Leipzig II among his former clubs.

Coaching career

Rohl began his coaching journey within the youth system of RB Leipzig. He started as head of youth game analysis before assisting with the management of youth teams.

He eventually landed a promotion to the first-team set-up, assisting Ralph Hasenhüttl. When Hasenhüttl moved to Southampton, Rohl initially followed before departing St Mary’s for Bayern Munich in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German giants handed him a role as assistant manager and he spent two years with the club before leaving for the German national team. He was once again an assistant with Die Mannschaft and assisted Hansi Flick until last month.

Philosophy

Speaking to DW earlier this year, Rohl said: “For us as a staff, it's important to give players the feeling they can make bold decisions. I think it's much worse when you don't make a decision and leave everything open so as not to make any mistakes, than when a mistake happens.