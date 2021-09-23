Do Sheffield Wednesday over-rely on Barry Bannan? Darren Moore has his say.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan celebrates after opening the scoring against Doncaster Rovers with in August with Dennis Adeniran. Picture: Steve Ellis

STOP Barry Bannan and you have a great chance of stopping Sheffield Wednesday is something that is likely to figure highly in the team talks of many League One rivals this term.

Darren Moore offers a different take and while appreciating the importance of the Owls’ talismanic captain - a feeling prevalent among many of his own supporters - he believes that his side are much more than a ‘one trick pony’ and crucially, that his players do not wholly rely on the Scot solely dictating play.

Moore said: “You have to listen to everybody as the fans have been here a long, long time and a lot longer than I have been here and that is what has been highly noticeable in terms of what the fans have been echoing.

“(But) I’d hope to think Barry has got a different role that he has played this season to what he has played differently.

“I have just seen Barry with a certain role in the team, but also at the same time on the pitch, there are another ten players and they have to play their role too.

“Barry is a big component as are the rest of the other players. For it, it is a group of squad players contributing to the game week in, week out and that is how we have got to be going forward.”

One player yet to make an impact this season is midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, but Moore has hinted that extended involvement may not be far down the line.

Dele-Bashiru is yet to feature at league level for Wednesday in 2021-22, having made two appearances thus far in cup competitions.

Moore, who reports no fresh injury issues for Saturday’s League One trip to Ipswich Town, said: “He is right in there and he is in and around the team and is just being patient at the moment, but he is right in there.