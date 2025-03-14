Dominic Iorfa says there will be a smile on his face and perhaps a feeling of intimidation in the Sheffield United players' hearts when the teams walk into an "electric" atmosphere for Sunday's Steel City derby.

It will be the first time Sheffield Wednesday have hosted the Blades in just over six years and having played back then, defender Iorfa cheekily suggested he is expecting a better atmosphere this weekend than when he first represented the Owls at Bramall Lane in November.

Certainly Hillsborough can be a special place when there is a big crowd in, singing and clapping Hi Ho Silver lining as the teams come out of the tunnel, just as the Greasy Chip Butty song can set a wonderful tone at the home of United. Sunday's sold-out crowd will be the 126-year-old ground’s biggest in years for a league game.

It will make a difference, says Iorfa, hoping to make his first S6 appearance since recovering from a muscle injury.

PASSION: Sheffield Wednesday celebrate during their famous League One play-off semi-final second leg win over Peterborough United at Hillsborough in 2023 (Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"At the start of the game and when you're getting prepared for the game, you notice it then," he says.

"Once the game starts you do kind of block it out and just focus on the actual game but it's the small moments when you notice the fans more – if there's a goal, a bad decision, they're the moments you notice it more.

"I'll put it this way, the (derby) I played at Hillsborough, the atmosphere was much better. So going into Sunday, we'll see.

"We all know the noise our fans can make so I'm looking forward to it.

DERYB MEMORIES: Dominic Iorfa has played in two Steel City games five years apart (Image: Steve Ellis)

"They play such a big part. It gives us a massive boost but it's for away teams coming to Hillsborough, too. When Hillsborough is rocking you can kind of see their body language change, they're intimidated by it as well.

"When we're playing well and putting them under pressure you can see they take a backward step. It has a massive impact."

On the theme tune which greets his team as they emerge onto the pitch, Iorfa says: "I've played here a long time now and it still gets me every single time. Every time they sing it, I just smile and I'm ready to go. It still gets me.

"It is electric when it's at full volume, to be sure."

Iorfa's March 2019 derby debut was also his full debut for the Owls, having only previously made three substitute appearances after joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers that January.

"When I joined I knew it was a big club, I knew Sheffield United was a big club as well and I knew it was a big game growing up as a youngster watching it occasionally on TV when it was on Sky but you don't really know how big it is until you join the area, and when you walk around the city, the amount of fans you bump into,” he says.

"When I walked out at Hillsborough for the first time in a derby, that's what made me realise, 'Wow, this is a massive game.'