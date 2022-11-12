The Owls travel to Accrington Stanley on Saturday outside the automatic promotion places which have to be their target this season – although win for themselves and Cheltenham Town at Ipswich Town would change that.

With centre-back likely to be a priority, January signings might not be the best thing for the job security of a 27-year-old who is out of contract at the end of the season, but he still wants to see them.

"We have got a good team and we have still got players to come back as well from injury," he said. "When those players do come back, it will be a big boost for the team. They will practically be like new signings.

"The manager will have an idea in his mind as to what he thinks we will need but when I look around the team I think we have got a good dressing room.

"Every team up and down the country, even the top teams like Manchester City, will still be thinking they can improve and that's still the case with us.

"But I look around and I think we have got a good team that can do good things this season."

The Owls are not in contract talks with any players beyond midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru at present and with Ben Heneghan unlikely to play again this season, signing another central defender is top of Darren Moore's January wishlist.

Such insecurity is far more commonplace in the lower divisions, and does not seem to bother Iorfa, who has had a disappointing start to the season but has now re-established himself thanks to injuries elsewhere.

“ I haven’t really thought about it," said the defender of his contract situation. "I’m focused on getting back to my best and playing football. I’m back in the side now and I’ve had a run of games so my focus is on staying in the team, giving my best

“When that situation comes we will sit down and talk about it but right now it’s not a discussion that has taken place.”

The Owls go into the game on the back of taking Premier League Southampton to penalties in the League Cup on Wednesday. In every sense Accrington's Crown Ground is a long way from St Mary's, and the game will be too. The visitors have to ensure it is not after the Lord Mayor's show.

"We played against them last season and we know it will be a tough game," says Iorfa. "It will be a completely different test to Wednesday (against Southampton). We know if we all play to our capabilities we can get a result."

Moore has warned his players not to take Accrington lightly.

“Accrington are managed by a wonderful manager in John Coleman,” he said. “I have got the utmost respect for him.

"They can get the ball down and play but also mix it up. They are very astute. If we are to get anything from the game, we will have to be at our best."

