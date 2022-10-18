EFL Trophy previews: Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town

In League One matches, seven of the Owls' 14 second-half strikes have come in the last ten minutes. It's a nice habit to have.

Wednesday's big-hitters are likely to be given the night off in their final EFL Trophy Group H home game against Leicester City under-21s on Tuesday night.

After their exploits in recent weeks and ability to keep going at the tail end of games, they have earned the rest.

Darren Moore. Picture: PA

Boss Darren Moore said: "The boys keep going and driving on and never feel they are out of a game. They keep pushing on and trying to wear the opposition down.

"Sometimes, that's where the goals come in and you have to keep trusting the process. Goals keep coming late for us, which has been good and it shows that the energy and fitness levels are up and the goal threat is from minute one through until the end.

"To score so many late goals of games has been excellent.”

Milestone: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Bradford City will be seeking to rubber-stamp progression in Group H at Burton and it will also be a milestone for Mark Hughes.

The game at the Pirelli Stadium will mark the Welshman's 600th game in club management.

Hughes said: “It’s a little bit different and obviously the resources are not as much to what I used to have. But I’ve got everything I need to do the job in the manner I want to do it.

“As a consequence, I really enjoy working with the group of players that I’ve got. They all give it everything, there are no prima donnas."

Meanwhile, Harrogate Town are in Group A action at home to Morecambe and members of a much-changed line-up will be in the points-scoring business according to boss Simon Weaver

Weaver, whose side claimed a priceless league win at the weekend, said: "Everyone now has the chance to stake their claim to be more and more involved and play an important part.

"We value every member of the squad and are going to need everybody.

