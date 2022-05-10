The Scot, outstanding once again in the 2021-22 season, addressed his future in the wake of Monday night's 1-1 second leg draw at Hillsborough in front of just under 33,000 fans - with a heart-breaking goal in the third minute of stoppage-time from Patrick Roberts seeing the Wearsiders progress 2-1 on aggregate to set up a final date with Wycombe Wanderers on May 21.

Bannan, 32, has one year left on his Owls deal and is likely to the club's top earner.

Despite being a player who would walk into a number of higher-division sides - and would be the subject of interest should Wednesday decide that he is available to leave - the midfielder stresses he has unfinished business at the club which is now closest to his heart.

He said: "I’ve got unfinished business, I’ve said that. I wanted to get promoted this season, it hasn’t happened, so I see myself staying here to get promoted next season and giving it another go. I wanted to lift a trophy as captain of this club. That’s what I’ll continue to do.

"We’ve come up short, we were a game away from Wembley and that chance to lift that trophy, but it’s unfinished business and hopefully I’m back here to do it again next season.”

Bannan's commitment to the Owls might give Darren Moore and the Owls' hierarchy one less problem to solve this summer. Decisions now need to be made on the Wednesday players out of contract this summer as well as those loan signings who may wish to remain at the club permanently.

Here we look through every player's situation who is in the final weeks of their permanent or loan deal at Hillsborough.

1. Callum Paterson - June 2022 Wednesday are understood to have the option of a year's extension, effectively keeping him at the club until the end of next season. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Massimo Luongo - June 2022 The Australian has been at Wednesday since 2019. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Saido Berahino - June 2022 The striker signed a one-year deal at Hillsborough last year, with Wednesday reportedly having the option to extend by a further 12 months Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Jack Hunt - June 2022 Hunt signed a one-year deal last summer with a one-year option at Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales