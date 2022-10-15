Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Scarborough player interested in full-time position at Exeter City

The 42-year-old, who made his professional debut with Sheffield Wednesday after graduating from the club’s academy, has been in temporary charge since Matt Taylor joined Championship side Rotherham United.

The Grecians beat Barnsley 2-0 at Oakwell in his first league game in charge last weekend before losing to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday evening.

The former Scarborough and Notts County left-back managed Torquay for 93 games after hanging up his boots and is currently in charge of Exeter’s Under-18s.

"I've enjoyed everything I've done, yes I would be interested and I would be keen to continue doing it longer term," he told BBC Sport.

"But myself, the players, the staff, all we're bothered about is beating Oxford.

"If you waste energy and thought and time thinking about stuff that I've got no massive control over, then I'm not doing justice to the position that I'm in at the moment.

"Yes, there is definitely an interest, I'd love the opportunity to go further with the group, but that's it, done."

