Experience of Tom Lees vital for Hudderfield Town, says Carlos Corberan

The 30-year-old former Leeds United defender’s arrival kicked off a good day for the Terriers which ended with them beating the club who released him in the summer, Sheffield Wednesday, 4-2 on penalties.

Having kept a clean sheet in a goalless 90 minutes, debutant goalkeeper Lee Nicholls saved from Massimo Luongo and Liam Palmer to put his new team into the League Cup second round.

Owls manager Darren Moore was relatively pleased, but must wait to discover the extent of new winger Olamide Shodipo’s muscle injury.

Huddersfield lost a lot of experience this summer but in different ways, Corberan thinks Lees and Nicholls can compensate.

“His background talks better than anything I can say of him,” he said of Lees. “It was important to have experienced centre-backs because we have lost (Tommy) Elphick, (Christopher) Schindler, (Richard) Stearman and (Richard) Keogh.

“Even though Lee Nicholls hasn’t played any minutes yet in the Championship at his age (28) he’s mature enough to face this kind of situation.”

Moore took comfort from the fact Shodipo was willing to play on despite going down 11 minutes before half-time.

“At that stage and the level of the game, the atmosphere, I just wanted to take him off,” explained his manager.