Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Ciaran Brennan set to be given match minutes as Sheffield Wednesday welcome Newcastle United in Papa John’s Trophy

That arrived back on August 30, 2011, when the Owls bowed out of the competition on penalties after a goalless stalemate at Yorkshire rivals Bradford City.

In terms of Wednesday’s last home game in this competition, the wait is even longer.

The Owls – who welcome Newcastle United Under-21s to Hillsborough this evening (7pm) in their Papa John’s Trophy opener – last stepped out at S6 against Hartlepool United in November 2011 on a night when Neil Mellor scored a hat-trick as the hosts booked their place in the northern area semi-finals with an emphatic 4-1 win in front of a crowd of almost 11,000.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru: Likely to figure for Sheffield Wednesday against Newcastle Under-21s. (Picture: Steve Ellis)

After Saturday’s surprise first loss of the League One season at Morecambe, Darren Moore is likely to hand game-time to a number of players who are in need of ‘match minutes’.

The game provides a perfect opportunity to hand extended game-time to the likes of Sylla Sow and Theo Corbeanu with others such as Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Ciaran Brennan also likely to be involved tonight for the Owls, who are inactive on Saturday with their scheduled home league game with Sunderland having been called off due to international call-ups.

On this evening’s fixture with Newcastle, manager Moore observed: “It is a game we look forward to and we will face young top Premier League players at Hillsborough and it will be a good footballing match.

“We will approach it with focus and concentration.”