Fleetwood Town 2 Sheffield Wednesday 3 - player ratings

Wednesday made their own lives more difficult with a couple of poor moments defensively but came back for three points which sent them into fourth in League One going into the final game of the season.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell – should he have stretched to Fleetwood Town's first goal? 5
Jordan Storey – unusually jittery display, including gifting the opportunity for Fleetwood's first 5
Sam Hutchinson – got forward in the second half 6
Liam Palmer – made a nuisance of himself for Gregory's second goal 7
Jack Hunt – had some good moments 6
George Byers – did not really impose himself 6
Massimo Luongo – put the ball in for the second goal 7
Marvin Johnson – a threat down the left 7
Barry Bannan – his usual probing self 7
Callum Paterson – could not make chances stick 6
Lee Gregory – seven goals in seven games for the striker, showing his best form just when Wednesday need it most 9
Substitutes:
Josh Windass (for Byers, 62) – livened things up without scoring 5
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (for Johnson, 62) – ditto 5
Chey Dunkley (for Gregory, 89) – N/A
Not used: Wildsmith, Gibson, Kamberi, Berahino.