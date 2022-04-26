Fleetwood Town 2 Sheffield Wednesday 3 - player ratings

Wednesday made their own lives more difficult with a couple of poor moments defensively but came back for three points which sent them into fourth in League One going into the final game of the season.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – should he have stretched to Fleetwood Town's first goal? 5

SCORER: Lee Gregory finds the net for the first of his three goals

Jordan Storey – unusually jittery display, including gifting the opportunity for Fleetwood's first 5

Sam Hutchinson – got forward in the second half 6

Liam Palmer – made a nuisance of himself for Gregory's second goal 7

Jack Hunt – had some good moments 6

George Byers – did not really impose himself 6

Massimo Luongo – put the ball in for the second goal 7

Marvin Johnson – a threat down the left 7

Barry Bannan – his usual probing self 7

Callum Paterson – could not make chances stick 6

Lee Gregory – seven goals in seven games for the striker, showing his best form just when Wednesday need it most 9

Substitutes:

Josh Windass (for Byers, 62) – livened things up without scoring 5

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (for Johnson, 62) – ditto 5

Chey Dunkley (for Gregory, 89) – N/A