Regardless of what happens at Fleetwood Town tonight, the Owls’ fate will go to Saturday’s final game at home to Portsmouth, which is rapidly approaching a sell-out. But this evening’s game will still be hugely significant in setting the tone for it.

With Wednesday and Sunderland playing their games in hand on Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers, there is a scenario where all four teams could finish the night level on points, and with virtually identical goal differences. Only three can go into the play-offs.

It will be a test of mentality as much as football, and Moore was disappointed his side did not fare better in that respect during the 1-0 defeat to Wycombe which dropped the Owls out of the play-off positions ahead of tonight’s game at the relegation-threatened Cod Army.

Sheffield Wednesday's manager Darren Moore. Picture: PA.

“We didn’t have that composure whether that was because of the atmosphere or type of game,” was Moore’s reflection on a game where some controversial refereeing decisions also proved costly. “Mentally we weren’t able to bring that quality in the final third. We can’t allow that disappointment to linger. We have got to put a line through it and react.

“It is about concentration levels and making sure we are detailed with approach. When the game becomes frantic, we have to make sure we keep our composure and stick to the gameplan.”

As well as confirming Doncaster Rovers’ place in next season’s League Two, a draw would see Wednesday leapfrog Wycombe into sixth. Victory would give them a two-point buffer over the Chairboys and Plymouth.

Moore made four changes to his side at Adams Park, all to get more energy, and is promising more again tonight.

“Some players had covered some big distances in the MK Dons and Crewe games,” explained Moore. “All the players that didn’t feature will come back into contention. It was the rotation of the squad to freshen things up.”

Last six games: Fleetwood Town DDLLDW; Sheffield Wednesday LWWDWW

Referee: C Boyeson (East Yorkshire)