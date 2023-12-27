Former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town midfielder Tommy Miller has been sacked by non-league outfit South Shields.

Miller had been working as an assistant to Julio Arca but both have been axed by the National League North Club. The decision was made following a Boxing Day defeat to Blyth Spartans, which extended the club’s winless run to six games.

A statement issued by South Shields read: “South Shields FC can confirm the decision has been made to part company with first-team manager Julio Arca and his assistant Tommy Miller.

"The club expresses its sincere gratitude to Julio and Tommy for their efforts during their time at 1st Cloud Arena and wishes them both well for their future endeavours. Julio has been one of the main catalysts of the club’s growth over the last eight-and-a-half years and will always be regarded as a club legend.

Tommy Miller represented Sheffield Wednesday between 2009 and 2011. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

"We regret that his time as first-team manager has come to an end, but this decision has been made as a result of on-pitch performances and results over the last six weeks. Julio, Tommy and their families will always be welcome at 1st Cloud Arena.

"Elliott Dickman will lead the first-team on an interim basis following Julio and Tommy’s departures, and he will be supported by Lee Picton. The club will make no further comment at this time.”