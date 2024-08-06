Former Sheffield Wednesday, York City, Rotherham United and Hull City keeper back in game at non-league club

FORMER Sheffield Wednesday and York City keeper David Stockdale has linked up with non-league outfit Blyth Spartans after being named as their assistant manager.

Leeds-born Stockdale, who started his career at Huddersfield Town and also had subsequent spells in Yorkshire at Hull City and Rotherham United, left York earlier this year after working in a dual role as a player and head of recruitment.

The 38-year-old has now returned to the game at Blyth, where he will be ex-Newcastle United winger Nobby Solano's number two.

Blyth were relegated from the Vanarama National League North on the final day of last season.

On his move to Blyth, Stockdale said: “I’m excited to be here and start working with the squad.

"I’m thankful to Nobby and the board for the opportunity and the whole playing squad and staff will be working hard to improve from pre-season.”

Solano added: “I’m very pleased to have David join the squad and the staff here.

"He has a lot of experience playing in all levels and had experience as head of recruitment at York City, so we know we’ll be in a very good place with David as his experience will be a lot of value for everyone at the club.