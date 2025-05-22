Former Sheffield Wednesday youngster looking to move on from Josh Windass criticism

Joey Phuti says he was disappointed to be "called out" for his professionalism by former Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Josh Windass, but now just wants to move on with his career.

The 20-year-old right-back was released by the Owls this summer after two senior appearances. He is believed to be of interest to League One Huddersfield Town.

But Phuthi found himself at the centre of unwanted attention when Windass spoke to the Open Goal podcast.

"We had a young lad called Joey," he said. "I think he's been released, he's p*** anyway.

CRITICSM: Josh Windass (Image: Steve Ellis)

"One of our coaches said 'Have a word with Joey, he never runs more than 9k in a game, ever.'

"I asked him how much he ran in a game. He said 9k, then went 'Messi don't run.'

"I didn't say anything, I was just thinking 'You're the worst player ever, and you're talking about Messi'."

Phuthi responded on social media in a post retweeted by Owls defender Dominic Iorfa.

“It’s disappointing to be called out by Josh Windass during what’s already been a really tough period for me – not being offered a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday has been difficult to process, and the last thing I expected was to be dragged into something like this," he wrote.

“Windass asked me to name a player who doesn’t run over 10k in a game, and I responded honestly – it wasn’t personal, nor was it meant to be disrespectful.

“It’s frustrating to see things taken out of proportion when emotions are already high. I’ve always tried to conduct myself with honesty and respect. All I want now is to move forward and focus on the next chapter of my career.”

Windass cast doubt on whether he will stay at the club with manager Danny Rohl almost certain not to.