Fresh twist predicted in League One promotion race involving Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC after midweek action

DATA BOFFINS at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final League One table will look following the midweek action.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST

They believe that the current top two of Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, who won late on against Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale respectively, will finish above Sheffield Wednesday, who claimed a 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers.

Barnsley, in fourth, drew 0-0 at Lincoln City, with the experts predicting that Derby County will finish in the top six at the expense of Peterborough United.

Weekend games see Wednesday and the Reds host Exeter City and Oxford United respectively.

EFL match-ball. Picture: Getty Images.EFL match-ball. Picture: Getty Images.
EFL match-ball. Picture: Getty Images.

Argyle welcome Cambridge United and Ipswich head to Peterborough.

In the play-off race, Derby are at home to near-neighbours Burton Albion, while Bolton Wanderers entertain Shrewsbury Town.

Here is the final predicted table with goal difference.

Team name Points Goal difference
Plymouth

97

 +32
Ipswich 96 +57
Sheffield Wednesday 93 +41
Barnsley 89 +39
Bolton 80 +27
Derby 77 +22
Peterborough 77 +21
Wycombe 73 +14
Portsmouth 70 +11
Charlton 64 +6
Lincoln 62 0
Shrewsbury 60 -6
Fleetwood 57 +2
Bristol Rovers 57 -12
Exeter 56 0
Burton 55 -24
Cheltenham 52 -17
Port Vale 49 -23
Oxford 47 -10
MK Dons 46 -22
Cambridge 45 -28
Accrington 41 -41
Morecambe 40 -36
Forest Green 30 -53
