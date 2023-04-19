Fresh twist predicted in League One promotion race involving Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC after midweek action

DATA BOFFINS at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final League One table will look following the midweek action.

They believe that the current top two of Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, who won late on against Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale respectively, will finish above Sheffield Wednesday, who claimed a 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers.

Barnsley, in fourth, drew 0-0 at Lincoln City, with the experts predicting that Derby County will finish in the top six at the expense of Peterborough United.

Weekend games see Wednesday and the Reds host Exeter City and Oxford United respectively.

EFL match-ball. Picture: Getty Images.

Argyle welcome Cambridge United and Ipswich head to Peterborough.

In the play-off race, Derby are at home to near-neighbours Burton Albion, while Bolton Wanderers entertain Shrewsbury Town.

Here is the final predicted table with goal difference.