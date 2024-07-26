Friendlies round-up as Sheffield Wednesday told to keep going and Barnsley FC's lack of goals is highlighted
Meanwhile League One Barnsley came back from their own camp, in Loughborough, with a 1-0 defeat to Real Mallorca that highlighted their need for more goal threat.
The Owls' game, which they treated as two, took on an unusual format, played over four 30-minute quarters as they used 27 players and different formations in a 2-2 draw.
Bundesliga side Bremen led through Dawid Kownacki and Keke Topp goals, but wingers Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama cancelled them out in the second hour.
“I think it was important to have a good end to our pre-season camp,” said Rohl, whose side lost 4-0 to Red Bull Salzburg in their other game of the camp.
"I thought in the second game – the last 60 minutes – we showed a lot of good things, and from this point now we have to keep going.
"We played in two different shapes, the first 60 minutes with the 5-2-3, and then 60 minutes in a 4-2-2-2, and we worked on this battle.
"I think there was a big difference in intensity and we found more pressing triggers in the second game, and all in all it was a great performance.
“It was what I wanted to see from my team, and in the first 60 minutes I think you can see where we are there and where we have to improve as a team and as a squad.”
The Owls conclude their pre-season with Liam Palmer's testimonial against Legens on August 3, before their Championship opener against Plymouth Argyle on the 11th, also at Hillsborough.
Barnsley are still to sign a striker after last season's top-scorer Devante Cole ran his contract down and regular strike partner John McAtee returned to Luton Town after a successful season-long loan.
So it only compounded matters when captain-for-the-day Luca Connell wasted a good chance to quickly cancel out Takuma Asano's first-half goal.
Fabio Jalo was fouled in the penalty area but Serbian Euro 2024 goalkeeper Pedrag Rajkovic saved from Connell and Jon Russell put the rebound against the post.
"We had a couple of chances in the first half where I felt we could have done better and it might have changed the game a little bit," said Barnsley assistant coach Martin Devaney. “In the second half there were some really good pressing moments for us because they obviously want to build out from the back.
"All round I was really pleased – no injuries, which is always a positive – and generally it's been a really good week."
Barnsley, who start their League Two season at home to Mansfield Town on August 9, face Derby County in their next pre-season friendly, on Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.