'Full-circle': Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa on Steel City derby and why Owls can now 'enjoy' build-up

THERE have been five different Prime Ministers since Dominic Iorfa made his first start for Sheffield Wednesday – in a Steel City derby in March 2019 - but some things will never change.

The latest instalment of one of English football’s most enduring derbies will be played out at Bramall Lane on Sunday and the ferocity of the rivalry will be self-evident to any ‘neutral’ tuning in on TV. This isn’t just a run-of-mill derby.

Prior to stepping out at S6, in a game which ended goalless, the southerner had, in fairness, previous experience of neighbourly jousts.

He sampled the ‘Old Farm’ rivalry between Norwich City and Ipswich Town during a loan spell earlier in his career with the latter.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa heads home the Owls' second goal against Norwich City on Tuesday night. Picture: Steve Ellis.

In the old gold of Wolves, the defender played in Midlands derbies against both Aston Villa and Birmingham City, having earlier represented Shrewsbury Town in a local affair with Walsall.

With respect, the cross-city rivalry between Wednesday and Sheffield United takes things to another level.

That much was evident late on Tuesday night.

With the outcome of their relieving 2-0 victory over Norwich City pretty much in the bag in the final ten minutes, Wednesdayites indulged in a bit of sport.

The game was still going on, but attention turned to Sunday on an emotional level in the stands. A loud and proud chorus of songs were aired by home fans in the direction of Unitedites.

The derby build-up was officially underway. Although, if you live in the city as Iorfa does, it had already been brewing in truth.

Iorfa said: "It will be a good game. They are doing well and a good side.

"It's a massive game for the city with two good teams as well.

"For me, my first start for the club was actually in the derby. It's come full circle and I look forward to it and know all the boys are as well.

"A lot have not been part of the game and only a handful have played in this kind of game before. Everyone is up for it.

"They don't know what to expect, which is good to be fair. We have told them, without putting too much pressure on them."

That Wednesday can go into the derby and ‘embrace’ all the preliminaries is chiefly down to events against Norwich which atoned for Saturday’s appalling second-half capitulation versus Watford.

It should not be downplayed.

Iorfa continued: "It was a relief as everyone was a bit down the other day and we needed a reaction, which we got and now we can go into the game with a bit more confidence off the back of a good result.

"To beat a good team pretty comfortably gives everyone confidence and we can enjoy the build-up and really go into Sunday's game firing.

"Obviously it's bragging rights and one everyone is looking forward to. It's such a big game for the city, players and fans.

"Everywhere you go;, I went to the coffee shop the other day and we were stopped. It was all 'the derby game.' Everywhere you go, people are bringing it up to you.

"It's hard not to think about it. You get stopped in the street and everyone is mentioning the derby game."

Iorfa certainly heads into the game with a spring in his step too after helping himself to his first goal in Wednesday colours since the Covid-affected summer finish to the 2019-20 campaign - played out amid empty stadiums.

His header, from Shea Charles’ free-kick on the right, was the precursor to him racing away to briefly celebrate with recently-appointed new set-piece coach Andy Parslow.

It helped put the Owls firmly in the box seat at 2-0, but an eventful evening was not quite over for the 29-year-old, who exited the fray with what appeared to be a facial injury a few minutes before the hour mark.

Thankfully, in this of all weeks, it was not serious.

Iorfa, who famously scored a late leveller on his Owls debut as a substitute in the derby at Rotherham United in February 2019, added: "When I was on the floor, I said to the doctor and Antonio (Quintela) the physio: 'Will this affect my chances for the weekend?' and they were clear that it won't. And I was: 'ok, cool.'

"It's obviously a big game and everyone is looking forward to it and as players, these are the ones you want to be involved in."

As for his goal against Norwich, well it was definitely overdue.

Iorfa added: "I'm delighted, it's been a long time, four-and-a-half years, which is crazy. Hopefully, I can chip in with a few more before the end of the season now I am off up and running.

"I've been working with the set-piece coach for quite a bit over the last few weeks to try and get opportunities. We did a little bit of work after training and had a (pre-match) talk about going with the intent and belief of going to score.