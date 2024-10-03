'Gamechanger' James Beadle praised for saving Sheffield Wednesday a point at Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl praised the contributions of his back-line and in particular goalkeeper James Beadle as the Owls continued their mini-revival with a 0-0 draw at Bristol City.

Visiting centre-back Di’Shon Bernard excelled as defences won out in a game of few chances that saw Owls’ on-loan Brighton goalkeeper Beadle make the two best saves – from an Anis Mehmeti header after 34 minutes and stoppage-time shot from substitute Mark Sykes.

The visitors’ best chance fell to Barry Bannan in the 70th minute when he sent a well-struck left-footed shot wide of the far post.

Rohl said: “Di’Shon is a young player and we can improve him. If he continues to play like he did tonight it will represent a huge step forwards and we will be very happy with him.

Sheffield Wednesday keeper James Beadle kept another clean sheet (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“Sometimes he has his ups and downs, but this performance now should be his benchmark.

“James Beadle was a gamechanger for us last season and I was delighted to keep him in the summer. He saved us points, as he did tonight, and I am convinced that in the future he will be a very big goalkeeper.

“It’s our first point away from home and more to build on after our win over West Bromwich Albion.

“The clean sheet was important because it gives you a chance to take something from games. We wanted to win and my substitutions at the end showed that, but all in all I am okay with the point.”

While City goalkeeper Max O’Leary did not have to make a testing save, the final whistle brought a negative reaction from the stands as boos rang around the ground.