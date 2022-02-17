Moore, a favourite with the club during his playing days at the old Belle Vue, did an impressive job at his former club after taking over in the summer of 2019 following the sudden departure of Grant McCann to Hull City.

But Moore stunned Rovers followers by walking out on the door to take over at Hillsborough last March when Doncaster were in the running for automatic promotion with the club hierarchy expressing disappointment after backing him heavily in the January transfer window of 2021.

On the reception Moore is likely to receive, McSheffrey said: "Probably a mixed one. I thought the Doncaster team he had here, box to box, were comfortably one of the best teams in the league. They played good football and up there for a couple of seasons at the top end of the table.

Gary McSheffrey.

"I think they (supporters) will be respectful to him. Obviously, he went to Sheffield Wednesday, which is just down the road. But it is a club which paid money for him.

"I don't want to get too much into it. But ultimately, he is a nice guy that deserves a bit of respect."

Loanee Ethan Galbraith (calf) remains sidelined for Rovers, who are also likely to be without Charlie Seaman.

On the club's injury news ahead of Saturday's derby, McSheffrey continued: "There is no-one back. Ethan is still out and Charlie Seaman will probably be out and it will probably be running with the same squad as Lincoln.

"Ethan is still at Man United and has taken a little bit longer to clear up than we'd like. But it is just one of those things; it needs a bit more time. (John) Bostock is out on the training pitch daily with the fitness coach, but he is still a couple of weeks away, really. Come March, we can introduce a couple of in-house or reserve games he can play in to get some minutes under his belt.

"Ethan has had a bit of a sciatica and nerve problem, which has been causing him some pain in his hamstring and calf. It is just trying to settle that and load it as well to nip it in the bud.