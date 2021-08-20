George Byers hungry for ‘fresh start’ at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson lays out injured consoled by team-mates George Byers and Lewis Wing Picture: Steve Ellis

His time on loan at Portsmouth did at least have one positive spin-off, namely making him hungrier in his quest to get his career firmly back on an upward trajectory at Hillsborough.

Byers has craved extended game-time at Pompey, coming off the back of a serious injury at then parent club Swansea City.

But it was not to be, with the south coast club missing out on the play-offs, with Byers having now switched to Yorkshire to join the Owls on a permanent basis.

He said: “It did not really work out for me at Portsmouth, which is a shame. But that is football and these things happen – it has only made me hungrier to do well.

“Coming to Sheffield Wednesday is a fresh start for me and I am really excited to kick on and push on my career.”

Byers is one of 13 signings whom the Owls recruited in a spate of intense inward transfer activity in high summer, with some promising early results providing some positivity for the newcomers – and quickly vindicating their decision to join.

The 25-year-old is also quick to pay tribute to the impact of a hardcore of existing senior players at the club alongside manager Darren Moore in helping all the newcomers feel at home in double-quick time.

He added: “To be fair, the players already here before the new signings are really good people, which makes it easier for you to settle in quickly and the manager plays a part in that as well.

“Away from the pitch, he is a really good person and has good staff away from the pitch. Everyone I have met is a really good person who have helped not just me, but the other lads settle in quickly.”

Alongside his kind words, the pure football ethos of Moore was another key reason why Byers elected to head north after five years at another team renowned for their passing style in Swansea.

Byers, who has signed a two-year deal, added: “Absolutely, that was one of the reasons I wanted to come – the style of play the manager wants to implement.”