Danny Rohl says his glass is half-full and he does not agree with those who booed Sheffield Wednesday off after Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Swansea City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dissent was far from widespread but the Owls had failed to score for a third time in four games and are 18th in the Championship after 11 – not where many expected them to be after a positive summer.

On the other hand, they have conceded only eight in as many matches since August's 3-0 defeat at Millwall, they are creating chances and – Rohl revealed – had their "highest sprint distance ever" on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes you don't feel good after a game but I think look to the performance, the performance is right," insisted Rohl ahead of Friday’s game at Portsmouth. "For me the cup is not half-empty, it's half-full."

On the sprinting statistics he added: "It's not everything because it's about the three points and the position in the table but it gives you a reflection without emotion.

"I look to the data after Millwall and I see a lot of good things. I compare us with the other teams in the league and I see in some parts we've made a huge step forward compared to last season.

"It's just one tool I use."

Asked about the reaction of some fans, he said: "I see a team who create a lot of things. It's my job to take the emotion out and look from a tactical point (of view), from the decision-making. I always look deep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GLASS HALF-FULL: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"Our pressing, our defence is very good at the moment, it gives us power and energy and we create a lot of good moments. We will improve.

"If they (fans) have the (negative) opinion, I have a different opinion.

"I think it's more helpful we support each other during and after the game. Everyone is welcome, I like the atmosphere, we give everything on the pitch and all the other things, everybody in the stadium has to decide their opinion.

"We (had the chance) to win all the games against Burnley, West Brom, Coventry, Bristol (City), QPR, Swansea – hopefully I didn't forget one. I think that showed where we are and in which direction we improved.

"In the past we played against such teams and we were not close to getting something."