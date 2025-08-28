Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen is hopeful of keeping Pierce Charles and the rest of his squad in the last days of the transfer window – the question is whether he can add to it.

Goalkeeper Charles is due to have shoulder surgery on Friday but Pedersen does not believe he has played his last game for the Owls.

They had to sell Djeidi Gassma and Anthony Musaba in July to pay overdue wages, but with Pedersen told Friday's pay will be settled in full and on time – for the first time since April – he believes he will not have to sell anyone else before Monday's deadline.

“There is some interest, but I am really convinced we will keep all of our players,” he said. "We have a small squad now and if we sell players it will hurt us more. I don't expect we will sell anyone.”

The Owls were unable to name a full squad for Tuesday's League Cup second-round win over Leeds United.

Although the Owls – who will host Grimsby Town in the third round of the League Cup – are not under any embargoes, they still need Football League approval to make free transfers and loans.

Manchester United and Manchester City youngsters Harry Amass and Jaden Heskey have been waiting to hear if they can join. After Monday's 7pm transfer deadline the Owls will only be able to sign free agents.

“I'm waiting for an answer on what will happen in the next two, three, four days of the transfer window," confirmed Pedersen. "Of course we need new players.

UNCERTAINTY: Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen (Image: Steve Ellis)

“We have options in each position for the players we are searching (for) and we try to update it every day to follow the market – which loan could be possible, which free transfer.”