SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY boss Henrik Pedersen remains hopeful the crisis-hit club will be allowed to bring in players before the transfer deadline.

After their first four games and a tumultuous summer off the field, the Owls head into the international break second-bottom with just one point to their name – above only Steel City rivals Sheffield United, who are yet to register a single point.

Zan Vipotnik’s effort just after the interval paired with Ronald’s goal late on was enough to ensure visitors Swansea got their first three-point haul on the road this campaign.

It was another tough afternoon for the hosts, short on numbers, but certainly not spirit, according a manager still finding his way in the top job.

The Owls are not under any transfer embargoes, but still need Football League approval to make free transfers and loans.

“I know this season isn’t going to be easy for the team so I have a lot of respect for my players,” said Pedersen, who succeeded Danny Rohl only last month following months of uncertainty about the German’s future due to a long-running stand-off with owner Dejphon Chansiri.

“From after the Stoke game I think we have shown we can be more solid. We will now use the international break as an opportunity to reset and get new energy in the team.

“I think we will get stronger and stronger as we go on but of course it would help if we could bring in three or four more players so we can rotate and keep the levels as high as possible.

TOUGH TIMES: Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen barks out instructions to his players from the touchline during Saturday's Championship defeat to Swansea City. Picture: Steve Ellis.

“I don’t know what the current situation is with the chairman and the EFL.

“It’s too early to say if we can stay in the Championship but we showed from the first game at Leicester how well we can compete. I promise we will do our very best with what we’ve got.”

Chants against Chansiri rang around the stadium for the majority of the match as Wednesday fans’ protest continued following an organised boycott of the EFL Cup victory over Leeds United in midweek.

On the pitch, Swansea were dominant for large periods and took the lead in the 50th minute when Inoussa played in Vipotnik down the left side of the box and he smashed the ball past Evan Horvath from a tight angle.

LOSING CAUSE: Sheffield Wednesday's Charlie McNeill battle with Swansea City's Ethan Galbraith. Picture: Steve Ellis.

The visitors made the points safe with nine minutes remaining when Vipotnik turned provider as Ronald’s finish from the centre of the penalty area kissed the post on its way in.

Swansea boss Alan Sheehan said: “I don’t want to comment on the owner of another club as I shouldn’t be spending time thinking about that. The manager is doing well with limited resources but I want to be fully committed to Swansea."

Sheffield Wednesday: Horvath, Valery, Iorfa, M Lowe, Palmer, Ingelsson, Bannan, Kobacki (Johnson 80), McNeill (Fusire 80), Cadamarteri, J Lowe (Ugbo 63). Unused substitutes: Stretch, Siqueira, Otegbayo, Weaver, Thornton, Brown.

Swansea City: Vigouroux, Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon, G Franco, Stamenic, Ronald (Widell 90), Galbraith (Yalcouye 90), Inoussa (Eom 77), Vipotnik (Cullen 82). Unused substitutes: Fisher, Wales, Casey, Cooper, S Parker.