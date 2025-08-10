Henrik Pedersen praises Sheffield Wednesday 'confidence' in performance of pride
The Owls started their Championship campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City but it was a heroic performance cheered on by an away section that never stopped signing once most of them arrived in the ground.
They had stayed away for the first five minutes in protest at the mismanagement of the club by owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri which has led to four transfer embargoes – all now lifted – and a four transfer window ban on buying players or even loaning them for a fee.
It has decimated the squad with some exercising their right to leave on free transfers and others sold to pay overdue players.
On a hot day, the Owls played over 100 minutes of football against a team who were able to bring internationals off the bench having spent last season in the Premier League.
"With all they have been through the last weeks, to deliver such a great performance today I'm so proud of the boys," said Pedersen.
"We played with a big confidence in the beginning. We were really well prepared."
The Owls took the lead through Nathaniel Chalobah, who had earlier hit a post.
The midfielder, though did not make it to half-time, causing manager Henrik Pedersen to call early on a bench including five players who have not played senior football.
Wednesday held out at 11 v 11, conceding a controversial equaliser to Jannick Vestergaard in the 54th minute.
Harry Winks attempted to play the ball from an offside position. He looked as though he failed to make contact, but it was hard to argue he was not interfering.
Captain Barry Bannan was sent off for a second yellow card in the 76th minute when he dived into a tackle on Winks, and caught the England midfielder on the thigh.
"We don't have biggest squad in the world and with Barry and Nate out we are (left with) 13 senior players," said Pedersen.
Leicester won the game through a Wout Faes header at an 87th-minute corner, and he was also frustrated that both goals came from set pieces.
"It's very frustrating because, of course, they created chances after we were one man down but the performance from the boys was fantastic today."
Foxes coach Marti Cifuentes, who took over from Ruud van Nistelorooy in the summer, said of Wednesday’s performances: “I was not surprised.
"We knew this would be a tough game. It showed mental resilience in the players that we want to push in the games.
"The players had to work really hard.”
With their last two transfer embargoes lifted on Friday evening, the Owls are hoping the Football League will sign off loan deals for Manchester United youngsters Harry Amass and Toby Collyer.
They are at Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup on Sunday, when they are likely to field an extremely inexperienced side.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.