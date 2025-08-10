Henrik Pedersen praises Sheffield Wednesday 'confidence' in performance of pride

Henrik Pedersen praised the confidence of his Sheffield Wednesday players after seeing them start the season with a performance which left him proud, despite ending in defeat.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls started their Championship campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City but it was a heroic performance cheered on by an away section that never stopped signing once most of them arrived in the ground.

They had stayed away for the first five minutes in protest at the mismanagement of the club by owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri which has led to four transfer embargoes – all now lifted – and a four transfer window ban on buying players or even loaning them for a fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has decimated the squad with some exercising their right to leave on free transfers and others sold to pay overdue players.

On a hot day, the Owls played over 100 minutes of football against a team who were able to bring internationals off the bench having spent last season in the Premier League.

"With all they have been through the last weeks, to deliver such a great performance today I'm so proud of the boys," said Pedersen.

"We played with a big confidence in the beginning. We were really well prepared."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls took the lead through Nathaniel Chalobah, who had earlier hit a post.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The midfielder, though did not make it to half-time, causing manager Henrik Pedersen to call early on a bench including five players who have not played senior football.

Wednesday held out at 11 v 11, conceding a controversial equaliser to Jannick Vestergaard in the 54th minute.

Harry Winks attempted to play the ball from an offside position. He looked as though he failed to make contact, but it was hard to argue he was not interfering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Barry Bannan was sent off for a second yellow card in the 76th minute when he dived into a tackle on Winks, and caught the England midfielder on the thigh.

FLASHPOINT: Barry Bannan (obscured) is dismissed by referee Matt Donohue (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"We don't have biggest squad in the world and with Barry and Nate out we are (left with) 13 senior players," said Pedersen.

Leicester won the game through a Wout Faes header at an 87th-minute corner, and he was also frustrated that both goals came from set pieces.

"It's very frustrating because, of course, they created chances after we were one man down but the performance from the boys was fantastic today."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foxes coach Marti Cifuentes, who took over from Ruud van Nistelorooy in the summer, said of Wednesday’s performances: “I was not surprised.

"We knew this would be a tough game. It showed mental resilience in the players that we want to push in the games.

"The players had to work really hard.”

With their last two transfer embargoes lifted on Friday evening, the Owls are hoping the Football League will sign off loan deals for Manchester United youngsters Harry Amass and Toby Collyer.