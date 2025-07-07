Henrik Pedersen's new Sheffield Wednesday deal marks him out as next manager-in-waiting

Henrik Pedersen appears to be Sheffield Wednesday's manager-in-waiting after signing a new contract at Hillsborough.

Pedersen has become the first senior coach to join the Owls at their training camp at St George's Park in what looks a clear indication that he will take over when Danny Rohl finally agrees his exit.

The Dane has been Rohl's assistant since taking over in October 2023, and his family's close connections with South Yorkshire appear to have persuaded him to stay.

Like the rest of the backroom staff, Pedersen’s contract expired at the end of last month.

MANAGERIAL DUO: Danny Rohl with his Sheffield Wednesday assistant Henrik Pedersen (Image: Steve Ellis )

But late on Monday, the Championship cub revealed he has agreed another.

The Owls have been in limbo all summer with Rohl making it clear he wanted to leave long before last season ended, only for suitors to be frightened off by the sizeable compensation his club would be due – and, perhaps, the melodrama around him since.

It was only the start of a traumatic summer which saw wages of playing and non-playing staff not paid on time, leading to transfer embargoes and restrictions on future signings for the next 18 months, players expected to exercise their right to leave as a result, a potential points deduction and bids to buy the club from chairman Dejphon Chansiri rejected.

Leicester City are the last of a host of clubs linked to Rohl at the end of last season to be left without a manager, and Rohl could still be a candidate but there were rumours on Monday that Chris Wilder, with whom he had some notable run-ins when the Yorkshireman was manager of Sheffield United, had emerged as an option to succeed Ruud van Nistelrooy.

STOP-GAP: Andy Holdsworth is expected to take Owls training at St George's Park (Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

But as and when Rohl does leave – and he is thought to be in negotiations with the Owls – the next step looks much clearer now.

“When the opportunity presented itself and the chairman asked me to extend my current contract with the club, I didn’t hesitate," Pedersen told the club's official website.

“It’s no secret that my family and I have fallen in love with this great club and also this wonderful city that has made us so welcome.

“The fans are what carries a club through tough games, good times and bad. And our supporters are the best!

“I’m excited to continue my role at the club and getting back to work supporting the team and working with the great group of players we have.

“To the fans, I look forward to seeing you all again soon!"

The 47-year-old has extensive managerial experience, at youth level with Holstebro, Esbjerg, AGF and Red Bull Salzburg, where he first start working with Rohl, and at senior level Red Bull Ghana, HB Koge, Eintracht Braunschweig, Stromsgodset and Vendsyssel.