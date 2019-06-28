Huddersfield Town let former Barnsley assistant leave; Rotherham United have no interest in Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN assistant coach Andreas Winkler has left the club by mutual consent – just over five months after joining the Terriers from Barnsley.

Winkler, 49, was offered the chance to link up with Town head coach Jan Siewert in January, with the pair having previously worked together in Germany at Rot-Weiss Essen.

However, he did not return for pre-season following extended discussions with the club, with both parties agreeing to a mutual departure.

Siewert commented: “I would like to thank Andreas for everything that he contributed last season.

“The decision to part ways works for everyone now, so I would like to wish him all the best for the future.”

Town expect to make a new appointment to succeed Winkler shortly.

Elsewhere, Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has confirmed that winger Anthony Forde will leave the club at the end of his contract.

The Millers held discussions earlier in the close season with the former Walsall man, whose deal ends tomorrow, but a deal could not be brokered and he exits the club along with fellow wingers Ryan Williams – who has joined Portsmouth – Jon Taylor and Joe Newell, who has signed for Hibernian.

Meanwhile, Warne has scotched talk of a move for Sheffield Wednesday custodian Joe Wildsmith.

Warne, in the market for a first-choice number one after Marek Rodak’s loan return to Fulham and linked with Leicester City under-23 goalkeeper Daniel Ivesen, said: “l will definitely be signing a goalkeeper. We had an opportunity with a permanent signing, but we didn’t investigate that further. The one we like is the one we want to wait for.

“He (Wildsmith) is not on my radar at the moment.”

Versatile former Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Middlesbrough defneder Martin Cranie has joined Luton Town.

Russ Green has been appointed chief executive of Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Green, who has previously been in charge in a similar capacity at Hartlepool United and Rochdale, will oversee the transition into the Club Doncaster group this summer.