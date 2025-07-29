Hull City transfers: Sheffield Wednesday man signs as Tigers move for defender

HULL CITY have signed former Sheffield Wednesday defender Akin Famewo on a two-year contract, with a club option of a further year.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old joins as a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, where he made 73 appearances during a three-year spell.

The centre-back, who helped the Owls win promotion from League One in his first season, also formerly played with the likes of Luton, Charlton and Norwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Famewo will provide another defensive option at Hull, who recently sold Alfie Jones and Sean McLoughlin, to Middlesbrough and Blackburn respectively.

Akin Famewo

Famewo said: "I’m really excited to get started and get going with the boys.

"It’s a proud day for me to sign here. This is a massive club with a great history and I’m looking forward to our future together.

"We talked about the plans for the club and what the club wants to achieve. They made it clear they wanted to bring me here and be a part of the club moving forward.