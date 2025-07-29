Hull City transfers: Sheffield Wednesday man signs as Tigers move for defender
The 26-year-old joins as a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, where he made 73 appearances during a three-year spell.
The centre-back, who helped the Owls win promotion from League One in his first season, also formerly played with the likes of Luton, Charlton and Norwich.
Famewo will provide another defensive option at Hull, who recently sold Alfie Jones and Sean McLoughlin, to Middlesbrough and Blackburn respectively.
Famewo said: "I’m really excited to get started and get going with the boys.
"It’s a proud day for me to sign here. This is a massive club with a great history and I’m looking forward to our future together.
"We talked about the plans for the club and what the club wants to achieve. They made it clear they wanted to bring me here and be a part of the club moving forward.
"I would describe myself as composed on the ball, aggressive on the pitch and passionate. On a personal level, I hope to bring my best every time I play.”
