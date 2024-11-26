Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from game featuring a surprise star performer

Sheffield Wednesday bossed their 2-0 victory over Hull City.

And yet the bedraggled Tigers created two excellent chances which forced their goalkeeper to earn his corn on a night where his side made all the running.

Ivor Pandur – little he could do to limit the damage 6

Lewie Coyle – no lack of effort 6

Alfie Jones – unable to stem the tide 6

Charlie Hughes – picked up a booking before being substituted in the search for an equaliser 6

Cody Drameh – a couple of vital interventions in the second half 7

GOAL: Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith

Xavier Simons – a shot against a post but not enough impact otherwise 5

Regan Slater – missed a good chance to open the scoring and was substituted at half-time 5

Ryan Longman – his first start of the season and he looked rusty 5

Kasey Palmer – unable to ram the boos of the Sheffield Wednesday fans down their throats 6

Abu Kamara – had his moments, but not enough of them 6

Joao Pedro – conceded the penalty 5

Substitutes:

Marvin Mehlem (for Slater, HT) – a quiet evening 5

Abdulkadir Omur (for Longman, HT) – improved things 6

Gustavo Puerta (for Simons, 59) – could not stem the flow 5

Chris Bedia (for Hughes, 77) – a substitution that was roundly booed 5

Mason Burstow (for Kamara, 85) – N/A

Sheffield Wednesday (4-4-2)

James Beadle – even with his team so much in control, he still made a couple of really good and important saves 8

Yan Valery – did a steady job at right-back 6

Di'Shon Bernard – his fifth yellow card of the season was the only real blot for the Owls. He will be suspended at Derby County 6

Max Lowe – looked assured in his new position of central defender 7

Marvin Johnson – the flow of the game played to his strengths, although he was more reserved than he might have been 6

Pol Valentin – the crowd favourite justified his billing 7

Shea Charles– won the penalty in an excellent performance 8

Barry Bannan – looked the part as he usually does and got a rest late on 7

Djeidi Gassama – got into lots of dangerous positions without making them count 7

Ike Ugbo – another wasted opportunity from the out-of-form striker 5

Josh Windass – did not waste Wednesday's first penalty in 559 days 7

Substitutes:

Michael Smith (for Ugbo, HT) – another goal for the striker 7

Anthony Musaba (for Windass, HT) – his pace on the counter-attack was ideal 7

Liam Palmer (for Valentin, 67) – made a crucial interception 6

Svante Ingelsson (for Gassama, 67) – did a good job 5

Dominic Iorfa (for Iorfa 77) – a handy insurance policy 5