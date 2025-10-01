'Humanity, not tactics': Proud Henrik Pedersen on his Sheffield Wednesday bravehearts
Despite a welter of problems behind the scenes and things massively impacting on their livelihood by way of their monthly wage salaries continuing not to be paid on time, those on the pitch are providing one of the most wholesome stories of the EFL season already.
Wednesday extended their unbeaten sequence to three matches in Tuesday night's 2-2 draw at Birmingham City and only a controversially timed leveller in the 99th minute earned the big-spending Blues a share of the spoils against a crisis club besieged with all manner of financial issues.
Senior Owls players were told on Monday that they would once again go without their monthly salary payments on payday, for a fifth time in seven months.
Despite the situation, the players; professional pride has shone like a beacon, while away from the pitch, their concern is more for the club's staff members who received only £1,000 of their expected payments in their latest monthly pay packets.
Meanwhile, manager Henirk Pedersen has dismissed any fresh talks of players refusing to train en masse despite the latest issues.
Speaking after the draw at St Andrews, Pedersen said: "I have not heard anything about this. The players have always trained, no matter what has happened.
"It is the biggest respect for this because they could also choose other things. But I have heard nothing about this for the coming days.”
Goals from Jamal Lowe and teenage forward George Brown, who netted his second goal in three games, put Wednesday on the cusp of victory at Blues - unbeaten in their previous 29 league games - but Demarai Gray levelled at the death.