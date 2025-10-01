'Humanity, not tactics': Proud Henrik Pedersen on his Sheffield Wednesday bravehearts

TO say Sheffield Wednesday players are drawing strength from adversity is putting it mildly.

Despite a welter of problems behind the scenes and things massively impacting on their livelihood by way of their monthly wage salaries continuing not to be paid on time, those on the pitch are providing one of the most wholesome stories of the EFL season already.

Wednesday extended their unbeaten sequence to three matches in Tuesday night's 2-2 draw at Birmingham City and only a controversially timed leveller in the 99th minute earned the big-spending Blues a share of the spoils against a crisis club besieged with all manner of financial issues.

Senior Owls players were told on Monday that they would once again go without their monthly salary payments on payday, for a fifth time in seven months.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Jamal Lowe (R) of Sheffield Wednesday, celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday at St Andrew’s at Knighthead Park on September 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Despite the situation, the players; professional pride has shone like a beacon, while away from the pitch, their concern is more for the club's staff members who received only £1,000 of their expected payments in their latest monthly pay packets.

Meanwhile, manager Henirk Pedersen has dismissed any fresh talks of players refusing to train en masse despite the latest issues.

Speaking after the draw at St Andrews, Pedersen said: "I have not heard anything about this. The players have always trained, no matter what has happened.

"It is the biggest respect for this because they could also choose other things. But I have heard nothing about this for the coming days.”

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Henrik Pedersen, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, acknowledges the fans after the teams 1-1 drawing in the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough on September 27, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Tony King/Getty Images)