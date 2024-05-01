Ian Mellor dead: Sheffield Wednesday mourn hero of 1979 'Boxing Day massacre' win over Sheffield United

A Manchester-born youth product at Manchester City, Mellor made himself a lifelong hero with Wednesdayites midway through his first season at the club, when he opened the scoring in the 1979 "Boxing Day massacre" 4-0 win over neighbours United with a goal from 25 yards.

Mellor also hit the woodwork in that game.

Despite being played in Division Three, the match was watched by over 49,000 fans at Hillsborough – a record for the level.

The goal is still occasionally sung about to this day.

"You’re only remembered so many years on if you’re a good player and luckily for me I scored a good goal in such an important game."

Jack Charlton's Owls won promotion by finishing third that season and would be third in Division Two two years later, Mellor's final Hillsborough campaign.

Ian Mellor being congratulated by Mark Smith, Terry Curran and Jeff Johnson after giving Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 lead against the Blades on Boxing Day 1979

After 11 goals in 70 appearance, he joined the Bantams, where he played his last two seasons at professional level before winding down with Hong Kong club Tsun Wan, Worksop, Matlock Town and Gainsborough.

Earlier in his career, Mellor also played for Norwich City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Chester City.

His son, Neil, also played for the Owls on loan from preston North End in the 2010-11 season.

In announcing the news on Twitter, Neil referred to "My dad, my hero".