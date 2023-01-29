SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have been circumspect in the January transfer window thus far - with the hope being that things drop into place at just the right time.

Windows are often exercises in patience with ambitious lower-tier clubs often having to wait until their main targets are available, once Premier League and higher-division clubs have their own plans in place and give the green light.

As a club well placed for promotion from League One and with a historical cachet, Wednesday – who are in the hat for tonight's fifth-round draw after drawing 1-1 with Fleetwood on Saturday – are a club who will naturally interest certain players from the leagues above and Darren Moore is hopeful that a couple of pieces of late business will transpire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore, whose first window arrival got over the line on Friday in the shape of Stoke City defender Aden Flint, said: “If we get them, I think they make us stronger and give us better balance.

Darren Moore

"We want competition in the team. Our numbers this season have been smaller than last season, but there’s been wonderful versatility.

“We’ve managed to keep them on the pitch for longer periods, and that’s what we wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to think that we’re out of the way of it (transfer deadline), but I’m prepared to go all the way until 11pm on Tuesday night if needs be. Hopefully with the targets we’ve spotted and seen, if they are still available, we can get the work done.

“I’ve always said that we’ve identified certain players that will not only make us stronger, but give us the right balance as well.

“We’ve been trying, but I’m sure you can understand that they’ve not been allowed to come. Hopefully after the round of fixtures this weekend though, we’ll be allowed to get them."