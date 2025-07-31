CRISIS club Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed Henrik Pedersen as their new permanent manager in succession to Danny Rohl, who left the club earlier this week.

The Dane, who had been Rohl’s assistant, had leading preparations for the majority of pre-season in preparation for the new Championship season and signed a contract extension earlier this summer.

Wednesday open up at Leicester City on Sunday week, although there are suggestions that some players could refuse to play due to ongoing issues regarding late payment of wages.

A number of players have left over the past few weeks, with the North Stand also currently closed due to safety concerns.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen. Picture: Steve Ellis

Talismanic captain Barry Bannan has been linked with moves to Middlesbrough and Millwall.

On being appointed as boss, Pedersen, in a message on the club’s website, said: “I am incredibly, INCREDIBLY proud to become manager of this wonderful football club.

"Since arriving in Sheffield with my family, the city immediately felt like our home.

"The people are what makes a city special, and the fans are what makes a football club special.

LOVE AFFAIR: Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager Henrik Pedersen (Image: Steve Ellis)

"So to be now staying in Sheffield, and managing this club with its incredible supporters makes me very happy.

"This club has a fantastic history, one of the giants of English football and it is now my job to help get us back to the position we should be in.