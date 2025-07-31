'Incredibly proud' new Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen on steering crisis club through 'stormy waters'
The Dane, who had been Rohl’s assistant, had leading preparations for the majority of pre-season in preparation for the new Championship season and signed a contract extension earlier this summer.
Wednesday open up at Leicester City on Sunday week, although there are suggestions that some players could refuse to play due to ongoing issues regarding late payment of wages.
A number of players have left over the past few weeks, with the North Stand also currently closed due to safety concerns.
Talismanic captain Barry Bannan has been linked with moves to Middlesbrough and Millwall.
On being appointed as boss, Pedersen, in a message on the club’s website, said: “I am incredibly, INCREDIBLY proud to become manager of this wonderful football club.
"Since arriving in Sheffield with my family, the city immediately felt like our home.
"The people are what makes a city special, and the fans are what makes a football club special.
"So to be now staying in Sheffield, and managing this club with its incredible supporters makes me very happy.
"This club has a fantastic history, one of the giants of English football and it is now my job to help get us back to the position we should be in.
"Is this going to be easy? No! We are maybe in ‘rough waters’ at the moment but as a proud Dane I can tell you that like our Viking ancestors, stormy seas don’t bother us too much. You have to get used to it, to weather the storm to get to calmer waters.”
