SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have completed the signing of Angers defender Yan Valery.

The 25-year-old has sealed his switch after undergoing a medical at the club on Thursday.

Valery is well known to Owls head coach Danny Rohl from his previous stint in England at Southampton.

Late last week, Wednesday agreed personal terms with Valery after a deal was brokered with his club. The Tunisian international had also been linked with moves to Montpellier and Standard Liege.

Valery made 53 appearances in four seasons at Southampton after joining in 2015 from the Rennes academy.

In his time at St Mary’s, he had a loan spell at Birmingham and featured 35 times at league level last term for Angers as they secured promotion from Ligue 2.

Valery is Wednesday’s third signing so far this summer.

One-time Huddersfield Town keeper Ben Hamer, 36, who appeared 21 times for Watford last term, will officially join on July 1 with his deal at Championship club Watford expiring at the end of June.

