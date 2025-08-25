It's official: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles pulled out of Northern Ireland squad after injury
There was surprise that the 20-year-old was named in Michael O'Neil's squad last week after being ruled out of the preceding club fixtures with the problem.
As is usually the case nowadays, manager Henrik Pedersen was quite vague about how long Charles would be out for, but said he did not expect to have the goalkeeper available until after the international break.
As if he was surprised by the call-up for World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Germany next month, Pedersen said last week: "I know the club are in contact with the national team. I'm sure they will find a way to handle the situation."
Northern Ireland have now decided to replace Charles with uncapped Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Stephen McMullan, who is on loan at Waterford.
The Owls were given Football League permission to sign experienced keeper Ethan Horvath on loan from Cardiff City until January. The American, who made his debut at Wrexham on Saturday, is the only new signing the Owls have been able to make this summer.
Although they are not under a transfer embargo, they are only permitted to sign players on free transfers and loans which do not come with a fee, and even then the signings will only be registered if they can convince the Football League they are able to cover their wages. They can only have a maximum of 23 players to have started three games at Championship level or higher (in this case) but with Horvath, the Owls have just 16 – including the injured Charles, Nathaniel Chalobah and Di’Shon Bernard.
Despite a number of signings lined up, believed to include Manchester United left-back Harry Amass, Horvath is the only example of them being able to do sign a new player. Barry Bannan was also allowed to sign a new contract after his previous deal expired in June.
Horvath and Charles are the only goalkeepers at the club with first-team experience.
Charles is one of the country's most exciting goalkeeping talents, and the fear is that Wednesday could be forced to sell him at a cut-price this month in order to pay other bills, but his withdrawal from international duty is a potential discouragement to some suitors.
Clubs puts players through medicals before signing them which are often portrayed as a pass/fail, but these are simply an assessment of their physical condition before the buyers decide whether to proceed with a transfer.