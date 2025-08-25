Sheffield Wednesday's Pierce Charles has officially withdrawn from Northern Ireland's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was surprise that the 20-year-old was named in Michael O'Neil's squad last week after being ruled out of the preceding club fixtures with the problem.

As is usually the case nowadays, manager Henrik Pedersen was quite vague about how long Charles would be out for, but said he did not expect to have the goalkeeper available until after the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As if he was surprised by the call-up for World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Germany next month, Pedersen said last week: "I know the club are in contact with the national team. I'm sure they will find a way to handle the situation."

SHOULDER INJURY: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland have now decided to replace Charles with uncapped Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Stephen McMullan, who is on loan at Waterford.

The Owls were given Football League permission to sign experienced keeper Ethan Horvath on loan from Cardiff City until January. The American, who made his debut at Wrexham on Saturday, is the only new signing the Owls have been able to make this summer.

Although they are not under a transfer embargo, they are only permitted to sign players on free transfers and loans which do not come with a fee, and even then the signings will only be registered if they can convince the Football League they are able to cover their wages. They can only have a maximum of 23 players to have started three games at Championship level or higher (in this case) but with Horvath, the Owls have just 16 – including the injured Charles, Nathaniel Chalobah and Di’Shon Bernard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a number of signings lined up, believed to include Manchester United left-back Harry Amass, Horvath is the only example of them being able to do sign a new player. Barry Bannan was also allowed to sign a new contract after his previous deal expired in June.

REPLACEMENT: Ethan Horvath (Image: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Horvath and Charles are the only goalkeepers at the club with first-team experience.

Charles is one of the country's most exciting goalkeeping talents, and the fear is that Wednesday could be forced to sell him at a cut-price this month in order to pay other bills, but his withdrawal from international duty is a potential discouragement to some suitors.