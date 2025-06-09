James Beadle: 'Towards the end of my time at Sheffield Wednesday I don't think I performed to my best... now I understand why'

James Beadle says he understands why his time at Sheffield Wednesday ended on the bench, but he is looking to show what he has learnt from it at this summer's European Under-21 Championship.

Beadle is expected be England's No 1 as they defend the title they won two years ago, though he will be pushed by another goalkeeper who spent last season on loan in South Yorkshire – Chelsea's Teddy Sharman-Lowe, who was at League Two Doncaster Rovers.

Beadle had 18 months on loan at Hillsborough from Brighton and Hove Albion, and did not miss a Championship game until March's international break.

But that marked the end of his time in goal for the Owls as after some costly errors he was left out of the final eight games of the campaign.

With 19-year-old Pierce Charles, already a full international with Northern Ireland, in their ranks and their chances of making the play-offs slipping away, it made sense for the Owls to turn to the man they hope will be their future No 1 but for Beadle, it was about learning from the experience.

And the 20-year-old says taking a step back allowed him to understand why he lost his place and how he can be more consistent in future.

"Overall it was a big learning experience to grow as a player and grow as a person,' he said of his time at Hillsborough.

"I think a lot of things happened – good games, bad games, but overall just a good time of improvement for me.

ERROR: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle responds to a costly mistake against Coventry City (Image: Steve Ellis)

"Towards the end of my time at Wednesday I don't think I really performed to my best for whatever reason.

"Now after taking a step back I understand why and in this tournament and looking ahead I know what I need to do to be at my best more consistently."

Pressed in an interview with the Daily Mail about where he felt he went wrong, Beadle said: "Just going through clips, going through games, and I just don't think I performed to my capabilities.

'Sometimes you've got to take a step back to properly look at it and that's when I came out of the team.

SAVE: James Beadle denies Sheffield United's Tyrese Campbell in his final game for Sheffield Wednesday (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

'It was really hard to take at the time but when you take a step back and realise how I was actually performing, it is what it is."

Beadle is expected to join Birmingham City on loan next season but first he can further his case for a senior call-up at the tournament in Slovakia, which for England starts with a game against the Czech Republic on Thursday.

"As a country now we want to start winning things and it starts at youth ages like Under-21s so that's what we want to do," said Beadle, who trained with the senior goalkeepers in September's international break.

"We can definitely compete."