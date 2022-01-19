CENTRE-BACK: Jordan Storey, pictured challenging Ben Whiteman for the ball, has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Preston North End

Storey has mainly been used on the right of a back three and played at right-back against Hull City on the opening weekend of the season so he is not quite the priority centre-back the Owls were looking for, with their biggest weakness a left-footed, left-side central defender but the 24-year-old comes with the pedigree of 20 appearances for the Lilywhites this season, including 15 Championship starts.

The Owls moved for Storey when Danny Batth prefered a move to Sunderland instead.

Yeovil-born, Storey began his senior career at Exeter City before moving to Deepdale three-a and-a-half years ago after impressing as the Grecians made it to Wembley in the League Two play-offs.

He was voted Preston's young player of the year in their maiden season and signed a new long-term contract in September.

Wednesday also have Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis Wing, Florian Kamberi, Olamido Shadipo and Lewis Gibson on loan, but Theo Corbeanu's arrangement has been cancelled.