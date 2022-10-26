As so often when a player is out injured for a long time, his stock rises, and that was certainly the case with Windass's badly disrupted 2021-22.

But despite only scoring four goals so far this season – not enough, he says – he has certainly lived up to expectations and will once again be a key player at home to Bristol Rovers on Wednesday.

The son of former Hull City and Bradford City forward Dean, who has been used in a variety of attacking roles by manager Darren Moore this season, showed what he was capable of when he joined on loan in January 2020, scoring three goals in six Championship starts and three substitute appearances.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS: Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass

Advertisement Hide Ad

That raised hopes for the League One season to come but he only started three times due to injury. Even so, and despite his contract expiring in June, the Owls fended off interest from Argentinian top-division side Atletico Talleres last summer. It all put expectation on his shoulders.

"In all honesty, I did feel it," he admits. "I never really feel pressure to play football because I love doing it but I always felt if I'm up to my full capacity and full fitness this league should be fine for me to compete in easily.”

Having played for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and Wednesday in League One, but also Accrington Stanley and Wigan Athletic, the 28-year-old's know expectations are different for any "big club" in their division.

"I love it," he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I left Rangers to go to Wigan and I didn't really enjoy playing for a team that didn't really have many fans going to the game or so much pressure on winning.

"Here and the club before (Rangers) you get slaughtered if you don't play well or win. Obviously I don't like getting slaughtered but I like the demands to play well and improve every game. I like it that people are expecting you to be a big part of the team and play well.

"If you don't, you're going to get asked questions and that's why I try and work hard and perform every single day so I get less of those questions.

"It's nothing against any other player or teams but it is a different kettle of fish when you play for a club like this. It's not just about performing, it's about dealing with everything that comes with it – the day to day, the social media, it's not just a game of football, playing in front of 3,000 (supporters) and having a bad game, going home and having a Chinese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You think about it for the next week because of the criticism, the expectations of the fans. You have to be an all-round player physically and mentally to play for a big club."

The criticism Windass gets from social media, which he is very active on, is largely irrelevant to him, but he gets plenty too from Barry Bannan, the other talisman of the team with whom he has a strong bond on and off the field.

"Every footballer I know thinks if the manager picks you to play, that's good enough,” argues Windass.

“You can ask any gaffer I've ever played for what my training habits are like, what I'm like around the place and they'll tell you everything so what a bloke on Twitter sat in an armchair watching football says about me means absolutely nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With Baz (Bannan), it was a bit of banter about the Rangers and Celtic thing at the start. We lived round the corner from each other before so we’d go for coffees.

"We both love football and watch every game that’s on TV, we text most nights about whatever game is on and we’ll text on Saturday nights, usually about something I’ve done wrong in a game! He’s usually in a bad mood with me.

“It’s about the standards we set for each other. If he thinks I can do better, he’ll be the first to text me to say ‘What was that?’ or ‘Any chance you can do this?’

“We have arguments most games to be honest but it’s because we care about how what we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playmaker Bannan's off-field relationship with Windass is reflected on it, says the latter.

“A player with the attributes I have I’d say is perfect for someone of Barry’s quality,” he commented.

“He’s got vision, he can pick passes, he can score goals.

“I’ve said a load of times before, it’s about eye contact with us. It’s the same with Greggers (centre-forward Lee Gregory) and some of the other boys, we work off eye contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A few of us have played together quite a bit now so you get to understand each other’s movements inside out.

“I’ve never been one for speaking too much on the football pitch, eye contact does a lot of talking and we’ve got that in abundance.”