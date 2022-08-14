Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Moore was keen to stress the way the whole squad contributed to a 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic where the ability to use five substitutes this season made a difference in the heat, two player stood out more than most.

Liam Palmer can take huge credit for a third consecutive clean sheet, the quality of his performance keeping the Owls in a first half where Charlton were comfortably the better side.

And throughout the game Windass was Wednesday’s chief attacking threat, creating Tyreeq Bakinson’s goal after being dropped deeper into the hole behind the front two in a reorganisation which saw Palmer move from the left of a back three to right wing-back. Windass’s cross for the header was outstanding, and Callum Paterson had been inches away from stretching to an equally good delivery earlier.

Josh Windass: Instrumental in Sheffield Wednesday’s victory over Charlton on Saturday. (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Having shown what he was capable of with ten goals as the Owls were relegated from the Championship in 2022, Windass was only able to start three league games last season and therefore needs time to get up to speed in this but he has already matched that tally.

“It’ll be more like six weeks before we see the real Josh Windass,” warned his manager. “But the more games he’s getting, the more his body’s getting used to it.

“Josh in the ‘ten’ brought that little bit more and the subs gave us impetus but they all dug in.

“Josh is starting to get fitter every game that goes by.

Wednesday's Josh Windass with Charlton's Sean Clare (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“Josh can play nine (centre-forward), seven (right wing), 11 (left wing) or ten (in the hole). He works hard and at ten he’s able to run off the back of people. His delivery for the goal was perfect, then perfect execution

“This result is as good a result as when we’ve beaten teams by three or four here, and probably five and six. It’s an illustration of the momentum we’ve created at Sheffield Wednesday.

“For the players to put the work in they did in that heat, it was a difficult afternoon and to get another clean sheet was really pleasing because it builds a real determination.

“The dynamics of the team and the whole structure has changed.

“Am I happy with where that is? No, but I’m working towards it because I know what it looks like.”